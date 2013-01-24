Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Steamer

HD9120/55
1 Awards
  • Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours
    -{discount-value}

    Steamer

    HD9120/55
    1 Awards

    Discover fuller flavours

    This Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Smart features such as the 60-minute timer, external water inlet and dishwasher-safe parts all make steaming as easy as can be. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steamer

    Discover fuller flavours

    This Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Smart features such as the 60-minute timer, external water inlet and dishwasher-safe parts all make steaming as easy as can be. See all benefits

    Discover fuller flavours

    This Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Smart features such as the 60-minute timer, external water inlet and dishwasher-safe parts all make steaming as easy as can be. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steamer

    Discover fuller flavours

    This Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Smart features such as the 60-minute timer, external water inlet and dishwasher-safe parts all make steaming as easy as can be. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Discover fuller flavours

      Steamer with Flavour Booster

      • 9 L 900 W
      • Manual timer
      60-minute timer

      60-minute timer

      60-minute timer with ready signal and auto shut off.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        312 x 450 x 228 mm
        Weight appliance
        2.3 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        100 cm
        Power
        900 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity water tank
        1.1 L
        Capacity (max)
        2.5 / 2.6 / 3.5 L

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes
        Number of tiers
        3 pcs
        Overheat and dry boil protection
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Egg rack
        Yes
        Rice/soup/food container
        1.2 L

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White with orange accents
        Material
        Plastic

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.