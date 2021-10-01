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  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!* Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!* Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

    Essential Airfryer XL

    HD9270/66

    Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

    Philips brings the World’s No.1 Airfryer to everyone’s home. Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.

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    Essential Airfryer XL

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    Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

    Thanks to Rapid Air technology

    • Rapid Air technology
    • 1.2Kg, 6.2L
    • White
    • + 1 accessory
    Airfryer experts for 10+ years

    Airfryer experts for 10+ years

    Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years.

    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Rapid Air Technology, with its unique “starfish” design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

    The No.1 low-fat fryer

    The No.1 low-fat fryer

    Philips is the world's leading low-fat fryer brand**

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    The Philips Essential Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

    XL Size. For the whole family

    XL Size. For the whole family

    The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

    Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

    Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

    The new Philips Essential Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat! Cook your food to perfection every time, no matter what you choose to make.

    Touch screen with 7 presets

    Touch screen with 7 presets

    Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

    Keep warm function

    Keep warm function

    Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

    Easy to use and clean

    Easy to use and clean

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

    Homemade. Made easy.

    Homemade. Made easy.

    Unleash the full potential of your Airfryer to cook meals that are tastier and healthier. Explore time-saving features and strengthen your cooking skills to make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

    Recipes personalized to your preferences

    Recipes personalized to your preferences

    Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use NutriU, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

    Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

    With extra double layer rack with skewers accessory

    Double layer accessory optimizes Airfryer's cooking space.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      403x315x307 mm
      Weight of product
      5.55 kg

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.8 m
      Power
      2000 W

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Dishwasher safe
      • On/off switch
      • Ready signal
      • Temperature control
      • Power-on light
      • Quickclean
      • LED display
      • Patented Rapid Air
      • Time control

    • Accessories

      Included
      Double layer

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Accessories included

      Double layer rack with skewers
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper
      Packaging
      <gt/> 90% recycled materials
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    • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • *Source: Euromonitor International Ltd. Low fat fryers category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2020 data
    • **Available only in countries with a NutriU community

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