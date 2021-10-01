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    Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

    HD9956/00

    Baking master kit

    With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way.

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    Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

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    Baking master kit

    Accessories and tips to master Airfryer baking

    • Family size baking dish
    • 1x baking accessory
    • 9x silicone muffin cups

    9 silicon muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

    Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges give make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

    Non-stick baking accessory perfectly fit into Airfryer XXL

    With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The family-size oven dish is perfect for making bigger portions and exploring new dishes, from vegetables to meat and from savory to sweet.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      220 x 220 x 89 mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      240 x 240 x 97 mm
      Weight of product
      0.463 kg

    • Accessories included

      9x Muffin cups
      Yes
      Baking accessory
      Yes
      Baking tray
      Yes

    • Product Compatibility

      Compatible with
      Philips Airfryer XXL: HD9765 and HD9870

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recyclable paper
      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
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