Baking master kit
With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Baking master kit
With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way. See all benefits
Baking master kit
With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Baking master kit
With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way. See all benefits
Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges give make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!
You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!
With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The family-size oven dish is perfect for making bigger portions and exploring new dishes, from vegetables to meat and from savory to sweet.
Sustainability
Product Compatibility
Weight and dimensions
Accessories included
HD9652/90
HD9650/90
HD9650/93
HD9650/91
HD9650/99
HD9650/96
HD9650/95
HD9650/94
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.