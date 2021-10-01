Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

HD9956/00
  • Baking master kit Baking master kit Baking master kit
    -{discount-value}

    Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

    HD9956/00

    Baking master kit

    With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way. See all benefits

    Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

    Baking master kit

    With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way. See all benefits

    Baking master kit

    With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way. See all benefits

    Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

    Baking master kit

    With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Baking master kit

      Accessories and tips to master Airfryer baking

      • Family size baking dish
      • 1x baking accessory
      • 9x silicone muffin cups

      9 silicon muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

      Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges give make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

      Non-stick baking accessory perfectly fit into Airfryer XXL

      With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The family-size oven dish is perfect for making bigger portions and exploring new dishes, from vegetables to meat and from savory to sweet.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recyclable paper

      • Product Compatibility

        Compatible with
        Philips Airfryer XXL: HD9765 and HD9870

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        240 x 240 x 97 mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        220 x 220 x 89 mm
        Weight of product
        0.463 kg

      • Accessories included

        9x Muffin cups
        Yes
        Baking accessory
        Yes
        Baking tray
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.