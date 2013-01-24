Home
Daily Collection

Hand blender

HR1365/00
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    The Philips hand blender HR1365/00 combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Enjoy homemade food in seconds

      Powerful 600 Watt motor and double action blade

      • 600 W
      • metal bar
      • Beaker
      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      To blend food in seconds.

      Double action blade

      Double action blade

      Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

      For the toughest ingredients

      For the toughest ingredients

      The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Anti-splash blade guard

      No splashes or mess while you blend.

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      Soft touch grip and buttons

      The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.3 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        600 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        2 (incl. turbo)

      • Accessories

        Beaker with lid
        1 L

      • Design specifications

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White and lavender
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material bar
        Metal

