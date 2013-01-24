Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Hand blender

HR1368/00
1 Awards
  • Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around
    -{discount-value}

    Hand blender

    HR1368/00
    1 Awards

    Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around

    The Philips cordless Hand blender features the latest in cordless technology with powerful Li-ion battery, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use. Preparing food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Hand blender

    Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around

    The Philips cordless Hand blender features the latest in cordless technology with powerful Li-ion battery, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use. Preparing food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around

    The Philips cordless Hand blender features the latest in cordless technology with powerful Li-ion battery, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use. Preparing food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Hand blender

    Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around

    The Philips cordless Hand blender features the latest in cordless technology with powerful Li-ion battery, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use. Preparing food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around

      Powerful Li-ion battery, to 20 minutes use

      • Cordless
      • Plastic bar
      • 3 accessories
      Chopper accessory

      Chopper accessory

      Chopper accessory to chop onion, cheese and more.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

      Safety switch to avoid accidental use

      Safety switch to avoid accidental use

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220V-240 V
        Voltage batteries
        7.2 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        1

      • Accessories

        Whisk
        Yes
        Beaker with lid
        1 L
        Chopper
        Compact chopper

      • Design specifications

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White and grey
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material bar
        Plastic

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.