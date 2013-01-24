Home
Pure Essentials Collection

Hand blender

HR1371/90
1 Awards
    More power for professional results

    Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily. See all benefits

      More power for professional results

      Powerful 700 Watt motor and double action blade

      • 700 W, metal bar
      • Double action knife
      • 1 L Beaker, chopper
      •  5 speeds +turbo
      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Anti-splash blade guard

      No splashes or mess while you blend.

      1L measuring handblender beaker

      With the 1L beaker you can measure the ingredients for your recipes, but also quickly blend soups, purees or shakes .

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        700 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V V
        Cord length
        1.3 m
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons
        Speed setting
        5
        Turbo function
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaker
        1 L
        Chopper
        XL chopper

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black, metal and red
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        SAN

