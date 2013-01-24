Home
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    The world's most powerful cordless handblender

With the Philips Aluminium Collection cordless hand blender, convenience takes on a whole new meaning. This hand blender features the latest in cordless technology and contemporary design, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use.

    With the Philips Aluminium Collection cordless hand blender, convenience takes on a whole new meaning. This hand blender features the latest in cordless technology and contemporary design, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use. See all benefits

    With the Philips Aluminium Collection cordless hand blender, convenience takes on a whole new meaning. This hand blender features the latest in cordless technology and contemporary design, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use. See all benefits

    With the Philips Aluminium Collection cordless hand blender, convenience takes on a whole new meaning. This hand blender features the latest in cordless technology and contemporary design, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use. See all benefits

      Cordless technology with ice-crushing power

      • Cordless
      • 7.2V Li-Ion battery
      • Aluminium
      Double action blade

      Double action blade

      Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Anti-splash blade guard

      No splashes or mess while you blend.

      Safety switch to avoid accidental use

      Safety switch to avoid accidental use

      Ready to use charging base

      Ready to use charging base

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        200 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage batteries
        7.4 V
        Voltage adapter
        220-240 V
        Maximum charging time
        3 hour(s)
        Quick charge (1 light application)
        15 minute(s)
        Maximum running time
        up to 20 minute(s)

      • General specifications

        Detachable shaft
        Yes
        Speeds
        1
        Safety switch
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaker with lid
        1 L
        XL chopper
        Yes
        Serrated blades for XL chopper
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        Stainless steel, rubber, pp and aluminium
        Available color(s)
        Charcoal grey with aluminium details
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material shaft
        Stainless steel
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

