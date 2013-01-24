Home
  The perfect fit for any kitchen
    The perfect fit for any kitchen

    This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor See all benefits

      The perfect fit for any kitchen

      Compact blender to make storage simple

      • 400W
      • 1.75 L plastic jar
      • 2 speed and pulse
      • Easy storage
      Break resistant jar

      Break resistant jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      Cord storage in the housing for a practical storage of your blender in your kitchen.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.

      Serrated blade

      Serrated blade

      Multiple speeds

      Process at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        400 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity blender jar
        1,75 L

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White with blue accents
        Material housing
        PP
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        SAN

