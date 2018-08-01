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    Viva Collection Cooking Blender

    HR2087/20

    Easily unlock nutrients for your family

    This all-in-one kitchen appliance enables you to integrate cooking into your hectic daily life. With its 8 preset programs you can prepare a variety of hot or cold blends within minutes. Make life easy by bringing progress to the kitchen.

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    Viva Collection Cooking Blender

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    Easily unlock nutrients for your family

    With 8 pre-set hot and cold blending programs

    • 1000W
    • 2 L glass jar

    Motor speeding up to 30.000 RPM enabling cell walls to break

    High speed Cooking Blender with 30.000 RPM, able to break cells and extract more nutrients from your ingredients.

    Powerful motor of 1000 Watt

    Powerful 1000 Watt motor for finer blending.

    Special serrated blades for good ice crushing results

    Designed to deliver smooth and fine end results. These special serrated blades are good for ice crushing as well.

    Cooking function

    With cooking function that enables you to make your favorite hot meals and drinks.

    8 pre-set programs to create a variety of different meals

    No cooking skills are needed to operate this blender. With it's 8 preset programs you are able to prepare a variety of hot or cold blends within minutes.

    Digital Interface

    With user-friendly digital interface.

    Safety Protection System

    The blender shuts off when lid and / or jar is not correctly assembled.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1000 W
      Cord length
      1 m
      Capacity jar
      2 L
      RPM blender (max)
      30000 r/min
      Working capacity jar (cold)
      1.75 L
      Working capacity jar (hot)
      1.4 L

    • General specifications

      Number of speed settings
      10
      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cord storage
      • Digital touchscreen
      • Dishwasher safe
      • LED display
      • Non-slip feet
      • On/off switch
      • Preset cooking function
      • Pulse
      • Safety lock
      • Temperature control
      • Removable lid
      Prefix programs
      8

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Cleaning tool
      • Jar
      • Measuring cup

    • Design

      Color
      Red
      Color of control panel
      Red, black and stainless steel

    • Finishing

      Material accessories
      Plastic
      Material of main body
      Inmold plastic with metallic spray paint
      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material jar
      Glass

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper
      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
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