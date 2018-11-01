Viva Collection Cooking Blender
Easily unlock nutrients for your family
This all-in-one kitchen appliance enables you to integrate cooking into your hectic daily life. With its 8 preset programs you can prepare a variety of hot or cold blends within minutes. Make life easy by bringing progress to the kitchen.
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Viva Collection Cooking Blender
Easily unlock nutrients for your family With 8 pre-set hot and cold blending programs 38.000 RPM enabling cell walls to break
High speed Cooking Blender with 38.000 RPM, able to break cells and extract more nutrients from your ingredients.
Powerful 1200 Watt motor
Powerful 1200 Watt motor for finer blending.
Special serrated blades for good ice crushing results
Designed to deliver smooth and fine end results. These special serrated blades are good for ice crushing as well.
Cooking function
With cooking function that enables you to make your favorite hot meals and drinks.
8 pre-set programs to create a variety of different meals
No cooking skills are needed to operate this blender. With it's 8 preset programs you are able to prepare a variety of hot or cold blends within minutes.
Digital Interface
With user-friendly digital interface.
Safety Protection System
The blender shuts off when lid and / or jar is not correctly assembled.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Country of origin
Made in
China
Technical specifications
Cord length
1 m Power
1200 W Capacity jar
2 L RPM blender (max)
38.000 r/min Working capacity jar (cold)
1.75 L Working capacity jar (hot)
1.4 L
General specifications
Number of speed settings
10 Product features
Automatic shut-off
Cord storage
Digital touchscreen
Dishwasher safe
LED display
Non-slip feet
On/off switch
Preset cooking function
Pulse
Safety lock
Temperature control
Removable lid Prefix programs
8
Design
Color
Silver Color of control panel
Black and stainless steel
Accessories
Included
Cleaning tool
Jar
Measuring cup
Finishing
Material accessories
Plastic Material blade
Stainless steel Material jar
Glass
Service
2-year worldwide guarantee
Yes
Sustainability
User manual
100% recycled paper Packaging
> 90% recycled materials
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