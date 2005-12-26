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  • Precise weighing Precise weighing Precise weighing

    Kitchen scale

    HR2385

    Precise weighing

    Battery-operated kitchen scale with automatic shut-off. Weighs up to 5 kg in gradations of 1 g. Includes reset/tare function.

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    Kitchen scale

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    Precise weighing

    • 5 kg
    • 1 g

    Reset/tare function for individual weighing of ingredients

    Reset/tare function for individual weighing of ingredients.

    Automatic switch-off saves battery power

    Automatic switch-off saves battery power.

    Memory backup to recall the last weight measured

    Memory backup to recall the last weight measured.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1 x 9V Battery W
      Capacity
      5 kg
      Resolution
      1 g

    • General specifications

      Memory backup
      Yes
      Automatic switch-off
      Yes
      Reset/tare function
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      White with green accents
      Material
      ABS plastic
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