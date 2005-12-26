Kitchen scale
Precise weighing
Battery-operated kitchen scale with automatic shut-off. Weighs up to 5 kg in gradations of 1 g. Includes reset/tare function.
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Reset/tare function for individual weighing of ingredients
Reset/tare function for individual weighing of ingredients.
Automatic switch-off saves battery power
Automatic switch-off saves battery power.
Memory backup to recall the last weight measured
Memory backup to recall the last weight measured.
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Technical specifications
Power
1 x 9V Battery W Capacity
5 kg Resolution
1 g
General specifications
Memory backup
Yes Automatic switch-off
Yes Reset/tare function
Yes
Design
Color
White with green accents Material
ABS plastic
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