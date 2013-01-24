Home
Kitchen scale

HR2385
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Battery-operated kitchen scale with automatic shut-off. Weighs up to 5 kg in gradations of 1 g. Includes reset/tare function. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Battery-operated kitchen scale with automatic shut-off. Weighs up to 5 kg in gradations of 1 g. Includes reset/tare function. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Precise weighing

      • 5 kg
      • 1 g

      Reset/tare function for individual weighing of ingredients

      Reset/tare function for individual weighing of ingredients.

      Automatic switch-off saves battery power

      Automatic switch-off saves battery power.

      Memory backup to recall the last weight measured

      Memory backup to recall the last weight measured.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Resolution
        1 g
        Power
        1 x 9V Battery W
        Capacity
        5 kg

      • General specifications

        Memory backup
        Yes
        Reset/tare function
        Yes
        Automatic switch-off
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White with green accents
        Material
        ABS plastic

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

