Precise weighing
Battery-operated kitchen scale with automatic shut-off. Weighs up to 5 kg in gradations of 1 g. Includes reset/tare function. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Precise weighing
Battery-operated kitchen scale with automatic shut-off. Weighs up to 5 kg in gradations of 1 g. Includes reset/tare function. See all benefits
Precise weighing
Battery-operated kitchen scale with automatic shut-off. Weighs up to 5 kg in gradations of 1 g. Includes reset/tare function. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Precise weighing
Battery-operated kitchen scale with automatic shut-off. Weighs up to 5 kg in gradations of 1 g. Includes reset/tare function. See all benefits
Reset/tare function for individual weighing of ingredients.
Automatic switch-off saves battery power.
Memory backup to recall the last weight measured.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Design
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.