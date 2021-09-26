Daily Collection Philips Daily Collection Mixer
Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable.
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Daily Collection Philips Daily Collection Mixer
Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy Lightweight and faster with cone-shaped beaters 200 W 3 speeds Strip beater Lightweight Cord clip for tidy storage
The cord wraps around and fixes into place with a clip for tidy storage.
Large eject button to release beaters with one touch
Release the beaters or dough hooks with one touch of the large, clear eject button.
Smooth surfaces for easy cleaning
Smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe accessories make for fast, easy cleaning.
Non-slip grip for easy handling 3 speeds to handle every kitchen task
A selection of 3 different speeds lets chose just the right setting for every task.
Lightweight and designed for comfort
Lightweight, ergonomic design makes mixing comfortable and easy.
Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster*
Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.
Dishwasher-safe stainless steel accessories
The mixer comes with two pairs of beaters in high-quality, dishwasher-safe stainless steel.
Two pairs of wire beaters
Beaters and dough hooks attach easily with a click you can hear so you know you've done it right.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Weight and dimensions
Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
186X84X154 mm Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
212X106X196 mm Weight of product
0.837 kg Weight incl. packaging
1.071 kg
Technical specifications
Cord length
1.2 m Voltage
220-240 V
Accessories
Included
Strip beaters
Design
Color
White
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Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor
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