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  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

    Daily Collection Philips Daily Collection Mixer

    HR3700/07

    1 awards

    Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

    Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable.

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    Daily Collection Philips Daily Collection Mixer

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    Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

    Lightweight and faster with cone-shaped beaters

    • 200 W
    • 3 speeds
    • Strip beater
    • Lightweight
    Cord clip for tidy storage

    Cord clip for tidy storage

    The cord wraps around and fixes into place with a clip for tidy storage.

    Large eject button to release beaters with one touch

    Large eject button to release beaters with one touch

    Release the beaters or dough hooks with one touch of the large, clear eject button.

    Smooth surfaces for easy cleaning

    Smooth surfaces for easy cleaning

    Smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe accessories make for fast, easy cleaning.

    Non-slip grip for easy handling

    Non-slip grip for easy handling

    3 speeds to handle every kitchen task

    A selection of 3 different speeds lets chose just the right setting for every task.

    Lightweight and designed for comfort

    Lightweight, ergonomic design makes mixing comfortable and easy.

    Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster*

    Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.

    Dishwasher-safe stainless steel accessories

    The mixer comes with two pairs of beaters in high-quality, dishwasher-safe stainless steel.

    Two pairs of wire beaters

    Beaters and dough hooks attach easily with a click you can hear so you know you've done it right.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      186X84X154 mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      212X106X196 mm
      Weight of product
      0.837 kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      1.071 kg

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2 m
      Voltage
      220-240 V

    • Accessories

      Included
      Strip beaters

    • Design

      Color
      White
    Badge-D2C

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    • Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor

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