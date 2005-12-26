Search terms

1

Food processor

HR7750/01
1 awards
  • Versatile power Versatile power Versatile power
    -{discount-value}

    Food processor

    HR7750/01
    1 awards

    Versatile power

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

    Food processor

    Versatile power

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

    Versatile power

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

    Food processor

    Versatile power

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

    Similar products

    See all

      Versatile power

      Powerful motor and extended accessory range

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Powerful 800 Watt motor

      Powerful 800 Watt motor to easily process large batches.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Color(s)
        White with vapor dusk yellow
        Cord length
        100, double insulated with moulded on plug m
        Power
        800 W
        Voltage
        230 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Motor
        Universal, radio/tv interference suppressed
        Speeds
        • smart control
        • 2+ pulse
        Safety
        Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
        Bowl content
        2.5 L
        Cake batter capacity
        700 g
        Cleaning
        All accessories dishwashersafe

      • Accessories

        Granulating insert medium
        For granulating potatoes
        Shredding insert fine
        For fine shredding of Fruit and vegetables
        Adjustable slicing disc
        For slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Stainless steel blade
        For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing
        Balloon beater
        For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application
        Kneading tool
        For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Shredding insert medium
        For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit
        Blender beaker (1.5 l)
        For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits

      • Design specifications

        Adjustable slicing disc
        POM, ABS, stainless steel
        Metal knife and inserts
        stainless steel & ABS
        Balloon beater
        Metal balloon, pom housing
        Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
        PP
        Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
        PP
        Bowl, lids, blender jar, blender cup
        SAN
        Juice extractor
        PP
        Insert holder, feeding tray, sausage horns
        ABS
        Foil on panel button
        silicone rubber
        Toolholder bowl, sausage separator
        POM
        Fruit filter
        PP, stainless steel
        Screw cap and panel
        stainless steel & ABS
        Meat mincer processing tube and worm shaft
        alu - alloy

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.