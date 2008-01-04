Search terms

1

Philips Sonicare HydroClean

Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

HX6001
Sonicare
1 award
Sonicare
  • In-between Clean In-between Clean In-between Clean
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

    HX6001
    1 award

    In-between Clean

    The unique brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in-between teeth. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

    In-between Clean

    The unique brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in-between teeth. See all benefits

    In-between Clean

    The unique brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in-between teeth. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

    In-between Clean

    The unique brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in-between teeth. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all HydroClean

      In-between Clean

      • 1-pack
      Snap-on brush head

      Snap-on brush head

      Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

      Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

      Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

      Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when this Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.

      Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

      Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

      Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.

      Hydroguides help dislodge plaque and food particles

      HydroGuides works with our patented sonic technology to direct toothpaste and water between teeth to help you clean those tight spaces. While it doesn't replace flossing, it can help give you a better clean between teeth.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time
        For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.

      • Items Included

        Hygienic travel cap
        1 pcs

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.