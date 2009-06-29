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  • All-around Clean All-around Clean All-around Clean

    Philips Sonicare ProResults Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

    HX6011

    1 award

    All-around Clean

    Larger surface area and contoured bristles thoroughly clean and massage teeth and gums.

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare ProResults Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

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    See all ProResults

    All-around Clean

    • 1-pack
    Snap-on brush head

    Snap-on brush head

    Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

    Angled, radial-trimmed bristles expands the area covered

    Angled, radial-trimmed bristles expands the area covered

    The curved surface area created by angled, radial-trimmed bristles helps maintain contact with the surfaces of the teeth and gums as the brush head pivots, covering a larger surface area without increasing the size of the brush head.

    Contoured bristles fit the natural shape of your teeth

    Contoured bristles fit the natural shape of your teeth

    These Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush bristles are trimmed in a contoured pattern to fit the natural shape of teeth. The peaks and valleys along the length of the brush head are ergonomically designed to follow teeth topography and fit in between teeth so you're less likely to miss places when you brush.

    Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

    Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

    Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when this Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.

    Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

    Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

    Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time
      For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.
      Replacement
      Reminder Bristles fade when a replacement is needed.

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions brush head packaging
      21.6 h x 7.0 w x 2.2 d cm
      Weight brush head packaging
      0.03 kg

    • Items Included

      Hygienic travel cap
      1 pcs

    • Ease of use

      Suitable for these models
      • FlexCare+
      • FlexCare
      • HealthyWhite
      • HydroClean
      • EasyClean
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