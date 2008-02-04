Search terms

Philips Sonicare ProResults

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6014/39
Sonicare
Sonicare
  Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
    Philips Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6014/39
      Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

      Superior performance at a superior value

      • 4-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • All-around cleaning
      Optimized Philips Sonicare performance

      This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas.

      Removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      This brush head removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • HealthyWhite+
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • EasyClean
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        4 ProResults standard

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Removes up to 2x more plaque*

