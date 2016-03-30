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  • Superior cleaning in seconds.* Superior cleaning in seconds.* Superior cleaning in seconds.*

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6031/08

    1 award

    Superior cleaning in seconds.*

    Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming.

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    Philips Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

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    Superior cleaning in seconds.*

    Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 3+

    • 1-pack
    • Compact size
    • Click-on
    • Kid-friendly clean
    Age 3+

    Age 3+

    The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth Age 3+ and soft bristles for a gently cleaning experience. Also features rubber molding on the back of the brush head for a safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in bigger, standard size for Kids Age 7+.

    Superior cleaning maximizes every second

    Superior cleaning maximizes every second

    Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Super fresh blue

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions brush head packaging
      21.6 h x 7.0 w x 2.2 d cm
      Weight brush head packaging
      0.038 kg

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Material brush head
      BPA-Free
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Compact

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      for Kids

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      1 Sonicare for Kids compact

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Helps remove plaque
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    Awards

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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