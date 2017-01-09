Search terms

1

Philips Sonicare For Kids

Compact sonic toothbrush heads

HX6035/51
Sonicare
1 award
Sonicare
  • Cleans and protects growing smiles Cleans and protects growing smiles Cleans and protects growing smiles
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6035/51
    1 award

    Cleans and protects growing smiles

    Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    Cleans and protects growing smiles

    Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming. See all benefits

    Cleans and protects growing smiles

    Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    Cleans and protects growing smiles

    Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Sonicare For Kids

      Cleans and protects growing smiles

      Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 3+

      • 50-pack
      • Compact size
      • Click-on
      • Kid-friendly clean
      Bristle design

      Bristle design

      A contoured profile fits children’s teeth and soft bristles provide a gentle cleaning experience.

      Rubber overmold

      Rubber overmold

      Provides added protection for growing teeth and a safer, gentler brushing experience.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Philips Sonicare brush heads click on and off the brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. Fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

      Engineered to maximize sonic motion

      Engineered to maximize sonic motion

      Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. This dynamic cleaning action drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline, for a thorough yet gentle cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Aqua

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Material brush head
        BPA-Free
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Compact

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        for Kids

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        50 Sonicare for Kids compact

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.