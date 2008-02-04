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  • Superior cleaning in seconds.* Superior cleaning in seconds.* Superior cleaning in seconds.*

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6041/11

    1 award

    Superior cleaning in seconds.*

    Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming.

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    Philips Sonicare For Kids Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    See all Sonicare For Kids

    Superior cleaning in seconds.*

    Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 4+

    • 1-pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • Kid-friendly clean
    Up to 75% more effective than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 75% more effective than a manual toothbrush

    The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal beyond a manual toothbrush. Start your kids off with more protection from decay and more pleasant dental visits. Better checkups guaranteed or your money back.

    Age 7+

    Age 7+

    The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth Age 7+ and soft bristles for a gently cleaning experience. Also features rubber molding on the back of the brush head for a safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in smaller, compact size for Kids Age 4+.

    Superior cleaning maximizes every second

    Superior cleaning maximizes every second

    Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

    Engineered to maximize sonic motion

    Engineered to maximize sonic motion

    Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Blue

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Standard

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • HealthyWhite+
      • for Kids

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      1 Sonicare for Kids standard

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Removes up to 75% more plaque*
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    Awards

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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