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  • Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth. Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth. Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6062

    1 award

    Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.

    Philips Sonicare HX6062/60 electric toothbrush heads for best cleaning and whitening performance

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Similar products

    See all DiamondClean

    Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.

    Toothbrush head for whiter teeth

    • 2-pack
    Removes up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush*

    Removes up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush*

    *Removes up to 100% more plaque from hard-to-reach places than a manual toothbrush

    44% more bristles for a more thorough clean

    44% more bristles for a more thorough clean.

    Diamond Shaped bristles sweep plaque away

    Diamond Shaped bristles create more scraping surfaces to sweep plaque away.

    Medium stiff bristles provide a firm, but gentle experience.

    Medium stiff bristles provide a firm, but gentle experience.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time
      For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.

    • Ease of use

      Suitable for these models
      • FlexCare+
      • FlexCare
      • HealthyWhite
      • DiamondClean
      • EasyClean
      • HydroClean
      Brush head system
      Easy snap-on brush heads for optimal hygiene
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