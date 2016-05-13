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  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth. Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth. Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6066/70

    1 award

    Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.

    DiamondClean toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, white smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments.

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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Similar products

    See all DiamondClean

    Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.

    Advanced cleaning for stain removal & whiter teeth

    • 6-pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • Superior cleaning,whiter teeth
    Whiter teeth in just one week

    Whiter teeth in just one week

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush head removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 7 days.

    Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

    Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

    The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.

    Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean brush head is clinically proven to remove up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush after just four weeks of use.

    Engineered to maximize sonic motion

    Engineered to maximize sonic motion

    Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Standard

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • 2 Series plaque control
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • EasyClean
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite
      • HealthyWhite+

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      6 DiamondClean standard

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Gum health
      Helps improve gum health
      Plaque removal
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Whitening
      Whiter teeth in just one week
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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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