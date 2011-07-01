Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.
Replacement brush head for Sonicare electric toothbrush. Best performance for cleaning and whitening
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Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth. Toothbrush head for whiter teeth Snap-on brush head
Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning
Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean
Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.
Removes up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush*
*Removes up to 100% more plaque from hard-to-reach places than a manual toothbrush
23% more bristles for a more thorough clean
23% more bristles for a more thorough clean.
Diamond Shaped bristles sweep plaque away
Diamond Shaped bristles create more scraping surfaces to sweep plaque away.
Medium stiff bristles provide a firm, but gentle experience.
Medium stiff bristles provide a firm, but gentle experience.
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Technical specifications
Operating time
For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.
Ease of use
Suitable for these models
FlexCare+
FlexCare
HealthyWhite
EasyClean
DiamondClean Brush head system
Easy snap-on brush heads for optimal hygiene
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