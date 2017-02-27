Clinically proven to improve gum health three ways: reduces redness, swelling, bleeding (sites)
Better than a manual toothbrush for gingivitis
With superior plaque removal along the gum line, this toothbrush can help reduce gingivitis up to 100% better than a manual toothbrush in just two weeks
Three intensity settings for a gentle experience
With three customizable intensity settings (low, medium & high) you can select the right power level to ensure that brushing along the gumline is comfortable. After 1.5 seconds of brushing, you will have to push twice on button to switch mode. Once to pause and second to switch.
Removes up to 6X more plaque along the gumline than a manual toothbrush.
Our sonic technology creates a unique dynamic cleaning action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for a thorough-yet-gentle clean
SmarTimer helps you meet recommended brushing time
This Philips Sonicare power toothbrush features a special SmarTimer to help you meet the dentist-recommended brushing time of two minutes
