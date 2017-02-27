Search terms

Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6611/27
Sonicare
    Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6611/27
      Improves gum health up to 100%*

      • 1 mode
      • 3 intensity settings
      • 1 brush head
      Clinically proven to improve gum health three ways: reduces redness, swelling, bleeding (sites)

      With superior plaque removal along the gum line, this toothbrush can help reduce gingivitis up to 100% better than a manual toothbrush in just two weeks

      With three customizable intensity settings (low, medium & high) you can select the right power level to ensure that brushing along the gumline is comfortable. After 1.5 seconds of brushing, you will have to push twice on button to switch mode. Once to pause and second to switch.

      Removes up to 6X more plaque along the gumline than a manual toothbrush.

      Our sonic technology creates a unique dynamic cleaning action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for a thorough-yet-gentle clean

      This Philips Sonicare power toothbrush features a special SmarTimer to help you meet the dentist-recommended brushing time of two minutes

      Features a Quadpacer interval timer to help encourage thorough brushing of the entire mouth. The toothbrush beeps every 30 seconds, signifying it's time to move to another area of the mouth.

      The gentle motion of this Philips Sonicare power toothbrush is safe for dental work, including orthodontics, implants and veneers, so you can brush without worry.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Davy's Gray

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        1 ProResults gum health
        Charger
        1
        Handles
        1 3 Series gum health
        Travel case
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Improves gum health
        Performance
        Removes up to 6X more plaque*
        Speed
        Up to 31000 brush movement/min
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Modes

        3 intensities
        • Low
        • Medium
        • High
        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

