Philips Sonicare e-Series Standard Sonicare toothbrush head
Classic Clean
The e-Series brush heads are visibly angled for better reach within the mouth, providing a thorough every day clean, while massaging and stimulating gums.
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Philips Sonicare e-Series Standard Sonicare toothbrush head
Screw-on brush head for our original Sonicare handles
Screw-on brush head that will fit our original Sonicare handles
Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean
Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.
Unique angled neck helps you reach back teeth
The slim angled neck enables you to easily maneuver the toothbrush head, particularly in hard-to-reach areas to remove plaque.
Brush head design maximizes sonic motion
Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when this Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Technical specifications
Operating time
For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months. Replacement
Reminder Bristles fade when a replacement is needed.
Weight and dimensions
Dimensions brush head packaging
21.6 h x 6.5 w x 4.1 d cm Weight brush head packaging
0.057 kg
Additional features
Contoured brush head
Yes
Ease of use
Suitable for these models
Elite
Essence
CleanCare
Xtreme
Advance
Cleaning performance
Brush heads
1 e Series standard brush head
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