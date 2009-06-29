Search terms

  • Classic Clean Classic Clean Classic Clean

    Philips Sonicare e-Series Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX7002/09

    1 award

    Classic Clean

    The e-Series brush heads are visibly angled for better reach within the mouth, providing a thorough every day clean, while massaging and stimulating gums.

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare e-Series Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Similar products

    See all E-series

    Classic Clean

    • 2-pack
    Screw-on brush head for our original Sonicare handles

    Screw-on brush head for our original Sonicare handles

    Screw-on brush head that will fit our original Sonicare handles

    Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

    Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

    Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.

    Unique angled neck helps you reach back teeth

    Unique angled neck helps you reach back teeth

    The slim angled neck enables you to easily maneuver the toothbrush head, particularly in hard-to-reach areas to remove plaque.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time
      For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.
      Replacement
      Reminder Bristles fade when a replacement is needed.

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions brush head packaging
      21.6 h x 6.5 w x 4.1 d cm
      Weight brush head packaging
      0.096 kg

    • Ease of use

      Suitable for these models
      • Elite
      • Essence
      • CleanCare
      • Xtreme
      • Advance
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.