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  • Classic power. Classic clean. Classic power. Classic clean. Classic power. Classic clean.

    Philips Sonicare e-Series Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX7011/06

    1 award

    Classic power. Classic clean.

    Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day.

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare e-Series Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    Similar products

    See all E-series

    Classic power. Classic clean.

    A fresh start to better oral health

    • 1-pack
    • Compact size
    • Screw-on
    Our classic brush head

    Our classic brush head

    This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth for a thorough clean.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Screw-on system design for Essence, Elite, Xtreme, Advance

    Screw-on system design for Essence, Elite, Xtreme, Advance

    The Philips Sonicare E-Series brush heads screws-on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Compact

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Screw-on
      Suitable for these models
      Essence+

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      1 e-Series compact

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage
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