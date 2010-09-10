Search terms

Philips Sonicare e-Series

Compact sonic toothbrush heads

HX7012/05
Sonicare
1 award
Sonicare
      A fresh start to better oral health

      2-pack
      Compact size
      Screw-on
      Our classic brush head

      This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth for a thorough clean.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Screw-on system design for Essence, Elite, Xtreme, Advance

      The Philips Sonicare E-Series brush heads screws-on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Compact

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Screw-on
        Suitable for these models
        Essence+

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 e-Series compact

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

