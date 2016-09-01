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  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

    Philips Sonicare Interdental - Nozzles

    HX8032/02

    Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

    For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.**

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    Philips Sonicare Interdental - Nozzles

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    Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

    Designed for inconsistent flossers

    • 2 nozzles
    Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

    Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

    AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

    Helps prevent cavities between teeth

    Helps prevent cavities between teeth

    By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro nozzle helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

    Air and micro-droplet technology

    Air and micro-droplet technology

    Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

    High performance nozzle

    High performance nozzle

    The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.

    Triple burst customizable settings

    Triple burst customizable settings

    AirFloss Pro nozzle's powerful spray can be customized to your liking, with single, double or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.

    An easy way to start a healthy habit

    An easy way to start a healthy habit

    Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.

    Helps prevent cavities between teeth

    Helps prevent cavities between teeth

    By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Nozzle color
      Grey

    • Ease of use

      Nozzle attachment
      Easily snaps on and off

    • Items included

      AirFloss Ultra nozzle
      2

    • Cleaning performance

      For best results
      Change nozzle every 6 months
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    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

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    Awards

    • * when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
    • * * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
    • or your money back
    • * * * * depending on burst setting used
    • * * *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.

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