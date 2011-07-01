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    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Sonicare AirFloss

    HX8111/12

    An easier way to floss

    If flossing isn’t a regular part of your oral care routine, you’re not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth causing infection. Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Sonicare AirFloss

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    See all Airfloss

    An easier way to floss

    Gently and effectively improves oral health

    • Rechargeable
    • w/ 1 nozzle
    Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button

    Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button

    Microburst technology applies a quick burst of pressurized air and micro-water droplets to clean deep between teeth where a toothbrush can't reach

    Charging after two weeks

    Charging after two weeks

    The AirFloss lasts two weeks between charging.

    Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click

    Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click

    Simple one-button use for easy cleaning in 60 seconds.

    Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

    Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

    Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

    Guidance tip for easy placement

    Guidance tip for easy placement

    Simply glide the guidance tip along the gum-line until you feel it settle between the teeth. Provides easy positioning even on those hard-to-reach back teeth.

    Easy-to-fill reservoir

    Easy-to-fill reservoir

    Easy-to-fill reservoir uses only a tiny amount of water for less mess. Fill with mouthwash for enhanced oral health benefits.

    Slim, easy to hold handle

    Slim, easy to hold handle

    Easy to manoeuvre around the mouth.

    Fits standard Sonicare chargers

    Fits standard Sonicare chargers

    You only need one charger to charge your Sonicare products.

    Up to 99.9% plaque removal

    Up to 99.9% plaque removal

    AirFloss uses microdroplets of air and water or mouthwash to remove up to 99% more plaque in-between teeth*

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      Multi-voltage charger

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time
      Replace nozzle every 6 months
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      2 weeks or 14 full-mouth uses
      Charging time
      24 hour(s)

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light in power button blinks to indicate when to recharge
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
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    Awards

    • Compared to manual toothbrushing alone

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