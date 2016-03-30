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  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
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    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Rechargeable

    HX8210/06

    Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

    For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Rechargeable

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    See all Airfloss

    Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

    Removes plaque where brushing can’t

    • w/ 1 nozzle
    Air and micro-droplet technology

    Air and micro-droplet technology

    AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.

    An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

    An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

    Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

    Helps improve gum health in just two weeks

    Helps improve gum health in just two weeks

    Sonicare AirFloss is clinically proven to improve gum health in just two weeks.

    Guidance tip ensures correct placement

    Guidance tip ensures correct placement

    The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth’s surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

    Helps prevent cavities between teeth

    Helps prevent cavities between teeth

    By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Sonicare AirFloss helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

    Removes more plaque between teeth

    Removes more plaque between teeth

    Comfortable ergonomic handle

    Designed to be easy to maneuver in tight spaces, AirFloss has a comfortable ergonomic handle and a non-slip grip.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      Multi-voltage charger

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time
      Replace nozzle every 6 months
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION
      Charge time
      24 hours to full charge

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      White with green accents

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Flashing indicates low battery
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Nozzle attachment
      Easily snaps on and off
      Battery Life
      Up to 2 weeks

    • Items included

      Charger
      1 multi-voltage charger
      AirFloss Handle
      1
      AirFloss Nozzle
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Improves gum health in only two weeks
      Performance
      Removes up to 5x more plaque*
      Nozzles
      Best results change every 6mos
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    • than manual toothbrushing alone

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