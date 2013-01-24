To bring vacuum in the breast pump.
This silicone diaphragm creates vacuum in your electric breast pump.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
SCF290/13
SCF290/20
SCF291/01
SCF292/01
SCF292/13
SCF292/15
SCF293/01
SCF293/02
SCF294/02
SCF297/05
SCF297/06
SCF300/12
SCF300/13
SCF300/20
SCF301/01
SCF301/02
SCF302/01
SCF302/13
SCF303/01
SCF304/02
SCF304/60
SCF308/02
SCF310/13
SCF310/20
SCF315/01
SCF315/02
SCF316/01
SCF316/02
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
