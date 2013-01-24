Home
Philips Avent ISIS

Silicone diaphragm for breast pump

SCF158
Avent
Avent
    To bring vacuum in the breast pump.

    This silicone diaphragm creates vacuum in your electric breast pump.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

