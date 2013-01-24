Home
    Personal pump parts for use with the Philips Avent Twin electric breast pump.

      Five, soft petal massagers gently flex in and out working in tandem with the reliable vacuum. This is intended to help stimulate a fast, natural milk flow.

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

      Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

      The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

      Personal pump parts for use with Twin electric breastpump

      This Twin expression kit's funnels are only compatible with the Twin electric breast pump, due to different valves and a closed diaphragm. The Twin expression kit will not fit the manual or single electric breast pump

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Milk storage cup lid
        5 pcs
        Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
        5 pcs

      • What is included

        Personal pump parts
        2 pcs

