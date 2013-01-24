Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent Express

Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

SCF255/22
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • Warms quickly and evenly Warms quickly and evenly Warms quickly and evenly
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Express Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

    SCF255/22
    1 Awards

    Warms quickly and evenly

    The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Express Bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minuts. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Express Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

    Warms quickly and evenly

    The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Express Bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minuts. See all benefits

    Warms quickly and evenly

    The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Express Bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minuts. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Express Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

    Warms quickly and evenly

    The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Express Bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minuts. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bottle warmers

      Warms quickly and evenly

      Gently heats in 4 minutes

      • 220-240V
      Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

      Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

      Fast and easy to use

      Just add water and select setting. Warms 125 ml/ 4 oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes.

      Heats gently and evenly

      No hot spots so safe for your baby.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Bottle and baby food warmer
        1 pcs

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • What is included

        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        1 pcs
        Weaning spoon
        1 pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        138 (H), 132 (W), 144 (L) mm
        Weight
        570 g

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products