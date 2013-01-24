Home
Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

SCF260/11
Avent
    Philips Avent Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

    SCF260/11
    Fast, intelligent warming

    The new Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest. See all benefits

      • 110V
      iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

      iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

      Philips Avent iQ products with advanced technology are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.

      Heats safely and evenly

      Heats safely and evenly

      Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means no risk of overheating.

      Digital display keeps you informed

      Easy to use digital display keeps you informed throughout the warming cycle.

      Ideal for all types of feed

      For milk and baby food from the fridge, freezer or at room temperature. Fits all Avent Bottles, VIA Cups and baby food jars. **

      Ultra fast, all-purpose

      Simply select from a few options and the iQ technology calculates the warming time to heat your baby’s feed gently and evenly – every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Bottle and baby food warmer
        1 pcs

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • What is included

        Extra soft slow flow nipple
        1 pcs
        Weaning spoon
        1 pcs

      • What is included

        Airflex Natural Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
        1 pcs

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with:
        All Philips AVENT Bottles, Magic Cups, and baby food jars. Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.

      • Power

        Voltage
        110 V

            • * Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.