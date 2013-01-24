Home
Electric Steam Sterilizer

SCF274/30
    This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes.

    This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes. See all benefits

    This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes. See all benefits

    This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes. See all benefits

      Fast and easy to use

      One touch operation

      • 110V
      Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

      Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

      The sterilizer has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and nipples much easier.

      Just add water, load and switch on

      Just add water, load and switch on

      The Philips Avent Electric Sterilizer is very easy to use. Just add water, load the sterilizer with the contents you would like to sterilize and switch it on.

      Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 8 minutes

      Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 8 minutes

      With the Philips Avent Electric Sterilizer you can sterilize contents in as little as 8 minutes

      Contents remains sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened

      Contents remains sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened

      Once the sterilization cycle has been completed, the contents inside the Philips Avent Electric Sterilizer will remain sterile for up to 6 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Extra protection through natural steam sterilization

      Sterilizing is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Sterilizer uses the hospital method of steam sterilization, which is quick, easy, and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        1.575 kg
        Dimensions
        313 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L) mm

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1 pcs

      • Power

        Voltage
        110 V

