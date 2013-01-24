Home
4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

SCF286
Avent
      Ultra convenient and effective sterilization

      Flexible, easy loading

      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
      • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
      • Adjustable 4-in-1 design
      4-in-1 modular sterilizer design

      4-in-1 modular sterilizer design

      The sterilizer's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the sterilizer.

      Natural steam sterilizing kills 99.9% of harmful germs

      Natural steam sterilizing kills 99.9% of harmful germs

      The sterilizer uses natural steam to sterilize baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.

      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      The sterilizer will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Fast cycle and auto shut off function

      Fast cycle and auto shut off function

      The sterilizing cyle lasts just 6 minutes. After this time, the sterilizer automatically shuts off, giving you extra speed and safety.

      Spacious design

      Spacious design

      Holds up to six 330 ml / 11oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilized at once.

      Easy to clean and safe sterilizing

      Easy to clean and safe sterilizing

      With our open design you can easily keep the heating plate clean, allowing you to sterilize with clean steam every time.

      Integrated display shows progress

      Integrated display shows progress

      The sterilizer features an integrated display to show how the sterilizing cycle is progressing. It also lets you know when the bottles have cooled down and are safe to remove.

      Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

      The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        50-60Hz
        Safety Classification
        Class 1
        Power consumption
        650 W
        Sterilization time
        6 minutes

      • What is included

        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 piece

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Turkey

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        290 x 160 x 150 (w x d x h) mm
        Weight
        1.5 kg

        Tongs
        1 pcs

      • Material

        Polypropylene
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240 V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

