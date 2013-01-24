Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
The sterilizer's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the sterilizer.
The sterilizer uses natural steam to sterilize baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.
The sterilizer will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
The sterilizing cyle lasts just 6 minutes. After this time, the sterilizer automatically shuts off, giving you extra speed and safety.
Holds up to six 330 ml / 11oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilized at once.
With our open design you can easily keep the heating plate clean, allowing you to sterilize with clean steam every time.
The sterilizer features an integrated display to show how the sterilizing cycle is progressing. It also lets you know when the bottles have cooled down and are safe to remove.
The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.
