Philips Avent

4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

SCF286/05
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization Ultra convenient and effective sterilization Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
    1 Awards

    Ultra convenient and effective sterilization

    With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser. See all benefits

    Ultra convenient and effective sterilization

    With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser. See all benefits

      Ultra convenient and effective sterilization

      Flexible, easy loading

      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
      • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
      • Adjustable 4-in-1 design
      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      The sterilizer will keep its contents (baby bottles, soothers etc.) sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Sterilizes various bottles, baby products & accessories

      The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products and accessories.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Safety Classification
        Class 1
        Voltage
        120V~60Hz
        Power consumption
        650 W
        Sterilization time
        6 minutes

      • What is included

        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 piece

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Turkey

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        290 x 160 x 150 (w x d x h) mm
        Weight
        1.5 kg

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1 pcs

      • Material

        Polypropylene
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Power

        Voltage
        110 V

          • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.