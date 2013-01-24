Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser. See all benefits
Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser. See all benefits
The sterilizer will keep its contents (baby bottles, soothers etc.) sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products and accessories.
Technical specifications
What is included
Country of origin
Development stages
Weight and dimensions
What is included
Material
Compatibility
Power