Philips Avent

4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

SCF287
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
    The easiest way to sterilize effectively

    With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser. See all benefits

      The easiest way to sterilize effectively

      Adjustable size and dishwasher basket

      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
      • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
      • Adjustable 4-in-1 design
      Integrated display shows progress

      Integrated display shows progress

      The sterilizer features an integrated display to show how the sterilizing cycle is progressing. It also lets you know when the bottles have cooled down and are safe to remove.

      Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

      The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        50-60Hz
        Safety Classification
        Class 1
        Power consumption
        650 W

      • What is included

        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 pcs

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Turkey

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        1.5 kg
        Dimensions
        290 x 160 x 150 (w x d x h) mm

      • Material

        Polypropylene
        Yes

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1 pcs
        Newborn pacifier
        1 pcs
        Classic Bottle 4oz
        1 pcs

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240 V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

