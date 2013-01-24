Home
Microwave steam sterilizer bags

SCF297/06
    Easy and fast sterilization anywhere, anytime

    Philips Avent microwave steam sterilizer bags are a quick, easy and effective way to ensure you always have sterile baby bottles and products, wherever you are. With each bag, bottles can be sterilized in the microwave in just 90 seconds. See all benefits

      Easy and fast sterilization anywhere, anytime

      • Sterilize on the go
      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Easy to use
      • 12 bags for 240 cycles
      Microwave steam sterilizing ready in just 90 seconds

      Microwave steam sterilizing ready in just 90 seconds

      Each reusable microwave steam sterilizing bag can be used to sterilize bottles, breast pumps and other baby products in just 90 seconds*

      Check box to record bag use

      Check box to record bag use

      Each bag includes a check box. By ticking the check box you can quickly and easily keep track of the number of times each bag has been used.

      Safe handling zone for safe pick up from the microwave

      Safe handling zone for safe pick up from the microwave

      Each bag has a Safe handling zone. This is a marked area on the bag where it can be picked up safely straight from the microwave.

      Up to 240 microwave steam sterilizing uses per pack

      Up to 240 microwave steam sterilizing uses per pack

      Each pack of microwave steam sterilizing bags includes twelve individual bags, and each bag can be used up to 20 times. This means that you will be able to sterilize baby bottles, breast pumps and other accesssories up to 240 times in just one retail pack.

      Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

      Each microwave steam sterilizer bag is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Microwave steam sterilizer bag
        12 bags

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Material

        Bags material
        infoPET12, CPP60

      • Weight and dimensions

        Bag capacity
        Sterilize up to 3 bottles at once or 1 breast pump
        Bag dimension
        278mm x 210mm

