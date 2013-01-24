Home
Natural Twin electrical breast pump

SCF316/01
1 Awards
    Comfortable and effective expression

    Our pump is designed to give you closest natural comfort feeling with convenience for fast and effective milk expression See all benefits

    Comfortable and effective expression

    Our pump is designed to give you closest natural comfort feeling with convenience for fast and effective milk expression See all benefits

    Comfortable and effective expression

    Our pump is designed to give you closest natural comfort feeling with convenience for fast and effective milk expression See all benefits

    Comfortable and effective expression

    Our pump is designed to give you closest natural comfort feeling with convenience for fast and effective milk expression See all benefits

      Comfortable and effective expression

      Active massage inspired by baby’s suckling

      • Includes two 4oz/120ml bottles
      • 4 expression settings
      Active massage inspired by baby’s suckling

      Active massage inspired by baby’s suckling

      Baby is the best in class in expressing milk. They latch on mother's nipple and areola, followed by peristaltic tongue movement to stimulate milk expression. The above inspires us to design the new generation cushion with active massage on nipple and areola. The combination of active massage and suction from motor mimic's baby's natural suckling.

      Rhythmic wave technology just like baby's suckling

      Rhythmic wave technology just like baby's suckling

      Our rhythmic wave technology creates an expression cycle just like the way a baby naturally draws and swallows milk at the breast for fast and effectively generating milk flow. Fast and shallow stimulating movements are followed by slow and deep ones with an even natural suckling pace to gently but effectively express more milk. Pumping time is reduced and the expressing experience feels more natural and comfortable.

      Alternating suction delivers even suction pace

      Alternating suction delivers even suction pace

      Our new twin electric breast pump uses our alternating suction rather than simultaneous suction which delivers even suckling pace in a natural way. This gives one breast time to rest, while the other expresses, helping to care for breasts during expression. Alternating suction is more gentle on the breasts, helping make expression more comfortable and relaxing.

      Memory/ pause helps store preferred settings, take a break

      Memory/ pause helps store preferred settings, take a break

      Our new twin electric breast pump is designed to be completely intuitive to use. If you need to take a break during expressing, simply press the pause button and the play button to resume. The automatic memory function also makes it simple to store preferred settings so you can always express in the way that works best for you. The memory function will always show the last intensity level that was used. You can also manually select if you prefer.

      Hygienic, safe materials and BPA free.

      Hygienic, safe materials and BPA free.

      All products that come in contact with breastmilk are made using BPA-free safe materials, completely free from any potentially harmful chemicals. The pump is also specially designed so that there is no contact between the milk and the tube.

      Long life motor gives you high quality and durability

      Long life motor gives you high quality and durability

      Our breast pump provides high quality in material and design with long life motor which can support pumping with durable performance. Dual power with both 4AA batteries and electrical power support which can allow moms to express anywhere and anytime.

      Backlit is easy to express at night, no intrusive sound

      Backlit is easy to express at night, no intrusive sound

      Backlit display is easy to express even at night with no more annoying or loud pumping sounds. Our new twin electric breast pump is designed to be quiet across all setting levels. Its low level noise production makes it possible for you to express discreetly at any time, anywhere, regardless at any setting you choose.

      Clear digital display. Select modes, comfort level and more

      Clear digital display. Select modes, comfort level and more

      We know that you want your pump to be effective yet easy to use. That's why our new electric breast pump features a clear, easy to read and navigate digital display with intuitive flower LED indicators. You can easily move from stimulation to expression mode and select the most comfortable vacuum suction setting for you. It also features a timer so you can track your expressions and low battery alert.

      Natural latch on and easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Natural latch on and easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Optimized suction level offers just right suction

      Our new twin electric breast pump is designed to offer just the right suction level. Choose from four stimulation modes to stimulate faster let-knowwhile the four expression modes make it easy and comfortable to quickly express milk

      Lightweight including handy bag for easy transport

      One of the most compact and lightweight electric breast pumps on the market, our new twin electric breast pump is easy to take with you and use whenever and wherever suits. Despite the bag is small size, it packs lots of premium features, making it one of the most compact but high performance breast pumps available.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        Fully compatible range

      • Material

        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone
        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Breast pump
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Natural bottle 4oz
        2 bottles
        Pump cover
        2 pcs
        Breast pump motor unit
        1 pcs

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • Pregnancy

      • What is included

        Sealing disc for milk storage
        2 pcs

      • What is included

        Base unit incl. tubing
        1 pcs
        Standard size cushion
        2 pcs
        Breast pump body
        1 pcs

      • Design

        Breast pump design
        Compact design
        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Functions

        Setting
        4 expression settings and 4 stimulation settings
        Rhythmic wave technology
        close to a baby’s natural suckling for more milk in less time
        Soft massage cushion
        gentle stimulation
        Alternating suction mode
        expression more comfortable and relaxing

      • Breast pump

        Material
        BPA free*

