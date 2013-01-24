Home
Single electric breast pump

SCF332/33
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
    Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. Our quiet pump can be used anytime and anywhere, also with batteries. It is easy to set up, personalise, use and clean. See all benefits

      More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere

      Single electric breast pump with massage cushion

      • Soft massage cushion (19.5mm)
      • Includes bottle and nipple
      • Sealing disc for storage
      Designed to sit comfortably without leaning forward

      Designed to sit comfortably without leaning forward

      The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle while you sit up straight. As you pump in more comfort without leaning forward your milk flows more easily. When you pump in comfort it reduces muscle tension and fatigue.

      The soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow

      The soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow

      Our soft and velvety massage cushion warms your skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of milk flow. The iconic petal cushion mimics baby suckling to gently help stimulate let down. Made of medical silicone, it ensures soft contact with the breast. With each cycle, the pump mimics massage techniques like finger tapping and kneading. Massage: reduces swelling; improves blood circulation and stimulation and facilitates milk lymph and milk duct drainage, improve stimulation to breast tissue and increases milk volume.*

      Easy to set up, express and clean. Closed system.

      Easy to set up, express and clean. Closed system.

      With only a few parts and intuitive design, the pump is easy to assemble and use so you can easily express breastmilk for your baby, anytime. The closed system is designed for clean expressing, preventing milk spillage in the tubes. All parts that are in contact with breast milk are dishwasher-safe and the durable pump is designed to last a long time.

      Includes our Natural bottle and teat for natural latch on

      Includes our Natural bottle and teat for natural latch on

      Our Natural bottle and nipple are included with the breast pump. The bottle's soft nipple closely resembles the breast. And the wide breast-shaped teat has a flexible spiral design and comfort petals to help with natural latch on. This makes it easy for you and your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Quiet pump for discreet expression, anywhere

      Designed for discreet expression, this quiet pump will let you express anywhere. As the pump is compact, quiet and discreet to use, you can take it with you anywhere, allowing you to express milk at your own convenience and maintain your milk supply.

      Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

      The pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Once your milk starts flowing, you can adapt the suction rhythm by choosing from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you. Depending on your own personal comfort, you may wish to use a higher suction mode that provides deeper suction to help you express more breast milk.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Easy cleaning
        • Fully compatible range
        • Intuitive assembly

      • Material

        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone
        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Breast pump
        BPA free* (food contact parts only)

      • What is included

        Disposable breast pads
        4 pcs
        Standard size cushion(19.5 mm)
        1 pcs (a larger size cushion is available and sold separately)

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1 pcs

      • What is included

        Travel cover
        1 pcs
        Natural bottle 4oz
        1 pcs
        Base unit incl. tubing
        1 pcs
        Breast pump body
        1 pcs

      • Design

        Breast pump design
        Compact design
        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Functions

        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation
        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Settings
        • 1 Stimulation mode
        • 3 Expression settings

            • Clinically proven comfort: In a test carried out on 110 mothers in the USA, UK, China and Russia in March 2016, mothers awarded an average of 8.6/10 score for Philips Avent performance on comfort.
            • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011