  Helps preserving nutrients & vitamins of your milk
    This Philips Avent baby bottle warmer helps preserve the nutrients and vitamins of your breast milk by using gentle warming technology. An integrated sensor tracks and controls the milk temperature, preventing overheating and hot spots.

    This Philips Avent baby bottle warmer helps preserve the nutrients and vitamins of your breast milk by using gentle warming technology. An integrated sensor tracks and controls the milk temperature, preventing overheating and hot spots. See all benefits

    Helps preserving nutrients & vitamins of your milk

    This Philips Avent baby bottle warmer helps preserve the nutrients and vitamins of your breast milk by using gentle warming technology. An integrated sensor tracks and controls the milk temperature, preventing overheating and hot spots. See all benefits

      Helps preserving nutrients & vitamins of your milk

      Safe and gentle warming without overheating

      • Safe warming, no overheating
      • Automatic keep warm & shutoff
      • Gentle defrosting
      • Warms baby food too
      Gentle warming technology

      Gentle warming technology

      This bottle warmer uses gentle warming technology. This circulates the milk, warming it gently and evenly and preventing hot spots. No hotspots means you can always be confident that your baby is enjoying perfectly warmed milk, safely.

      Sensor tracking for no overheating or hot spots

      Sensor tracking for no overheating or hot spots

      The integrated sensor tracks and controls the milk temperature to ensure safe warming at all times with no hot spots or overheating

      Intelligent progress indicator

      Intelligent progress indicator

      The bottle warmer features an clever light progress indicator to let you know when the milk is ready in an easy way.

      Automatic keep warm and shut off functions

      Automatic keep warm and shut off functions

      The baby bottle warmer features automatic keep warm and shut off functions to keep the milk at exactly the right temperature for 20 minutes before switching itself off.

      Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

      Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

      The bottle warmer features a handy defrost setting. Safer than defrosting in a microwave and more convenient than using water, simply select the setting to defrost frozen milk or baby food to liquid.

      Warms milk to the temperature your baby prefers

      Warms milk to the temperature your baby prefers

      Multiple warming settings are provided to warm the milk to different end temperatures catering to your baby’s preferences.

      Use to warm baby food too

      As well as baby bottles, you can also use the bottle warmer to gently and evenly warm baby food.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and containers

      The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxD)
        160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55 mm
        Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
        175 x 185 x 160 mm

      • Development stages

        Stage
        All

      • What is included

        Bottle warmer
        1 pcs

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Europe
        Produced in
        China

      • Product Material

        PP
        Yes
        ABS
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2oz/60ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.