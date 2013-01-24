Helps preserving nutrients & vitamins of your milk
This Philips Avent baby bottle warmer helps preserve the nutrients and vitamins of your breast milk by using gentle warming technology. An integrated sensor tracks and controls the milk temperature, preventing overheating and hot spots. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This bottle warmer uses gentle warming technology. This circulates the milk, warming it gently and evenly and preventing hot spots. No hotspots means you can always be confident that your baby is enjoying perfectly warmed milk, safely.
The integrated sensor tracks and controls the milk temperature to ensure safe warming at all times with no hot spots or overheating
The bottle warmer features an clever light progress indicator to let you know when the milk is ready in an easy way.
The baby bottle warmer features automatic keep warm and shut off functions to keep the milk at exactly the right temperature for 20 minutes before switching itself off.
The bottle warmer features a handy defrost setting. Safer than defrosting in a microwave and more convenient than using water, simply select the setting to defrost frozen milk or baby food to liquid.
Multiple warming settings are provided to warm the milk to different end temperatures catering to your baby’s preferences.
As well as baby bottles, you can also use the bottle warmer to gently and evenly warm baby food.
The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.
