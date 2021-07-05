Fast and incredibly gentle
Inspired by baby’s unique combination of suckling and massage, Natural Motion technology powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation for quick letdown and milk flow. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Express more milk in less time* with a flange that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode', and applies just the right amount of nipple stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results.*
Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the soft silicone flange gently flexes and adapts to fit both size and shape of the breast. It fits nipple sizes of up to 30mm/1.18 inches.
Use the tailor-made pumping belt, travel bag and pouch to take your pump with you as you go about your day.
Express on-the-go without having to worry about a power supply. Our rechargeable battery comes with a micro-USB adapter and lasts up to 3 sessions on a single full charge.
Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalized experience.
Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design.
Our closed expression system means milk stays out of tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.
Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.
If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your finger tips.
Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward, clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable double electric).
Track how long you express on each breast, and your total pumping time with the digital timer display.
