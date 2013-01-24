Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent Airflex

Breast milk storage container

SCF640/04
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • Practical breast milk storage Practical breast milk storage Practical breast milk storage
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Airflex Breast milk storage container

    SCF640/04
    1 Awards

    Practical breast milk storage

    For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips Avent breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included.) See all benefits

    Philips Avent Airflex Breast milk storage container

    Practical breast milk storage

    For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips Avent breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included.) See all benefits

    Practical breast milk storage

    For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips Avent breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included.) See all benefits

    Philips Avent Airflex Breast milk storage container

    Practical breast milk storage

    For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips Avent breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included.) See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Breast milk storage

      Practical breast milk storage

      Dishwasher, fridge and freezer safe

      • 4ozx4
      Express milk directly into storage container

      Express milk directly into storage container

      Express milk directly into storage container using any Philips Avent Breast Pump

      Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple

      Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple

      Replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Nipple is not included.)

      Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

      Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

      Simply insert a sealing disc to store breast milk in the fridge and freezer

      All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

      All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

      All Philips Avent nipples and spouts can be used with the Philips Avent Breast Milk Container. (Nipples not included.)

      Technical Specifications

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0-6 months
        • 0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Sealing disc for milk storage
        4 pcs
        Screw ring
        4 pcs
        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        4 pcs

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Wide neck

      • Bottle

        Capacity
        125 oz

      • Bottle

        Material
        Highly durable

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products