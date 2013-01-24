Home
Philips Avent Airflex

Breast milk storage container

SCF640/05
  Practical breast milk storage
    Philips Avent Airflex Breast milk storage container

    Practical breast milk storage

    For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips Avent breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with teats for feeding. (Teats not included) See all benefits

      Practical breast milk storage

      Dishwasher, fridge and freezer safe

      • 4ozx4
      • Extra Value pack
      Express milk directly into storage container

      Express milk directly into storage container

      Express milk directly into storage container using any Philips Avent Breast Pump

      Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple

      Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple

      Replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Nipple is not included.)

      Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

      Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

      Simply insert a sealing disc to store breast milk in the fridge and freezer

      All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

      All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

      All Philips Avent nipples and spouts can be used with the Philips Avent Breast Milk Container. (Nipples not included.)

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0-6 months
        • 0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        4 pcs
        Disposable breast pad
        2 pcs
        Screw ring
        4 pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        8 pcs

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Wide neck

      • Bottle

        Capacity
        • 125 oz
        • 125 oz

      • Storage system

        Storage
        • Breast milk storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Freezer safe
        • Sterilizable
        • Use in fridge
        • Works with Philips Avent range

      • Bottle

        Material
        Highly durable

