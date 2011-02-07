Search terms

ISIS

breast pump handle including motor unit

SCF932
    ISIS breast pump handle including motor unit

    To adjust the suction rate of the pump

    This control handle adjusts the pumping suction speed and pattern of your Avent breast pump. The pump learns and then repeats your rhythm after only two compressions. The handle is appropriate for single electric breast pumps only. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

      • single electric breast pump

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types :
        • SCF302
        • SCF312
        • SCF292
        • SCF292/01
        • SCF292/13
        • SCF312/60
        • SCF302/11
        • SCF292/99
        • SCF302/01
        • SCF312/13
        • SCF292/31
        • SCF302/60
        • SCF302/13
        • SCF312/01
        • SCF292/15
        • SCF302/19

