XB2022/01
High suction power with powerful motor
Clean powerfully and maintain easily, with a Philips Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series. Enjoy great cleaning results every time thanks to PowerCyclone 4 technology and Multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor.See all benefits
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Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of suction power for great cleaning results.
PowerCyclone 4 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain more power for longer.
Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.
Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.
Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.
Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.
Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.
Designed and developed in the Netherlands with a free 2-year warranty. Register your vacuum online with us!
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Filtration
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