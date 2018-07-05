Bonus episode

It’s a dirty job but no one has to do it: the role of AI

And one way of getting there is to use A.I. to process that data. "Right now, what locks up and limits the ability of healthcare from keeping up with the volume of demand is human labour," says Zayna.



"Things like monitoring stress levels, mood, sleep, nutrition are incredibly valuable inputs to understand the holistic levers and holistic context of somebody's condition," says Kacy.



"All of these solutions can be brought together to create a data portrait that somebody can actually make sense of... to help the care professional to establish a good baseline, understanding the trends for that person and then make the necessary tweaks, leveraging the information that's been collected."



To some, AI may sound like something out of a sci-fi film, but, Kacy says, "there are so many different ways to engage with technology.”



And rather than fear change, Kacy’s most excited about the way technologies “seamlessly integrate into my life and help me and facilitate my physical world, not replace it." Figuring that stuff out and being part of the innovation curve is what excites Kacy about coming to work each day.