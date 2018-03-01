“Basically, we just help people make really consistent, really incredible designs,” says Christine when asked to explain what she does. Christine has managed to have an impact on countless rooms in countless hospitals without having to be anywhere near the needles that make her so queasy. She’s certainly put in her time in on the hospital floor, but maybe not in the way you’d expect.





You see, when Christine was younger, studying design and learning software skills, she was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer. What followed was a lengthy ordeal of treatment, surgeries and long hospital stays. During this time Christine honed her resiliance, and her ability to keep a positive outlook, regardless of the hand that life deals you.



“Not everything that you think is bad for you actually is,” says Christine. “The best choices you make are the ones you make out of necessity.”